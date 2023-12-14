MP: Arranging Funds For Welfare Schemes Biggest Challenge For New Govt |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The biggest challenge before new chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav and the government he willlead is to arrange financial resources needed to fund freebie schemes, experts said. They said that the new government should ensure that people don’t become dependent on government for everything. Improving the quality of education, primary health and nutrition for women and children are key challenges.

Former chief secretary SC Behar said biggest challenge was to make people self-reliant. “We have built a society in which people are dependent on government for everything. And this what the Prime Minister keeps talking about, that is, to become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). Ideally, the government should only provide education and healthcare free of cost,” he said.

According to Behar, many freebie schemes are running and many had been promised. “Now, if they will not fulfil the promise, they will become unpopular. If they will, the burden on the state exchequer will be unbearable. The GST regime has already reduced the powers of the state governments as far as taxation goes. It can raise the tax rate on certain items but then that will make the government unpopular,” he added.

The new chief minister has limited administrative experience and has remained confined to one district. A leader, especially a chief minister, should have a rapport with people all over the state. That he has to build, Behar said.

Industrialist Rajendra Kothari said economic development to match the loan repayment was the biggest challenge for new government. “There is need to improve people’s productivity. “If you give everything for free, it will make people lazy,” Kothari added.

Social activist Sachin Jain said the biggest challenge was to ensure that fiscal situation was conducive to funding of schemes like Ladli Behna.

Jain said that policy on merger of schools should be revisited. “We have built enough hospitals, we don’t have enough doctors and nurses. Primary and community health facilities need to be improved. Indian Public Health Standards Norms and State Nutrition Policy should be strengthened,” he added.