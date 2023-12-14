Bhopal: Congress Vice President Shekhar Leaves Politics For Good

Chandra Prabhash Shekhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Saying goodbye to politics, senior Congress leader and former minister Chandra Prabhash Shekhar has resigned from all offices he held in Pradesh Congress Committee. The veteran Congress leader has shifted to Indore and wants to spend time with family, said the party leaders here on Wednesday.

In his letter addressed to former chief minister Kamal Nath, Shekhar stated that he has devoted 55 years of his life in political arena and served as cabinet member in the governments of Prakash Chand Sethi, Shyama Charan Shukla, Arjun Singh, Motilal Vora and Digvijaya Singh. He had worked as a committed worker of the party and he remained in the political arena as he wanted to see Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister of the state, the letter further read. And as he saw Nath assuming the charge of CM after 2018 Assembly elections, he is now content and wants to give time to his family, so he is leaving Bhopal, he mentioned in his letter.

I will stand by you till my last breath: Nath

In a thanks-giving public address in Pandhurna and Saunsar, former chief minister Kamal Nath said he would stand by people till his last breath. Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath were addressing public meeting in two constituencies of Chhindwara district on Wednesday.

It was a thanks-giving public address by Nath in Chhindwara district where Congress won all the Assembly seats.

“BJP has muscle power and money power but we have people power,” he said. He added, “Now, we will see what will be electricity bills , what justice farmers get and how much investment will come to state”.

Nakul Nath said people of Chhindwara district gave a fitting reply to BJP. He asked them to give a similar reply to BJP in Lok Sabha election.