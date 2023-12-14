Bhopal: PCC Chief Kamal Nath May Skip First CLP Meeting Today

PCC chief Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath may not attend the first Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled for Thursday. The meeting has been called to choose the leader of Opposition in the State Assembly.

Most of the Congress candidates have lost the elections and only 66 out of 230 could make it to the State Assembly this time.

PCC chief is scheduled to reach New Delhi on Thursday and so he is unlikely to attend the Congress legislature party meet on Thursday, said KK Mishra, the party state media president. Mishra, however, said that Nath might attend the meeting if he defers his visit to New Delhi.

AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, chairman of scrutiny committee Bhanwar Jitendra Singh will remain present at the meeting.

Sources at the party said that the Congress higher-ups were waiting for the announcement of the CM minister’s name and only then to decide on the name of the LoP. Since the BJP has made the CM from OBC category, the Congress might also go in for an OBC face for LoP.

It will be challenging for the party to decide one name that too from OBC category as there are a very few leaders form that particular category- to name a few Ram Niwas Rawat and Sachin Yadav are from the said category.

And if the party decides to go for an ST face then they will have to choose from Bala Bachchan, Omkar Singh Markam and Umang Singhar. From the general category, Ajay Singh and Rajendra Singh are also the probable candidates for the post.