Bhopal: Man Murdered At Lodge, Accused On The Run

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man staying at a lodge in Hanumanganj for past one month was murdered on Tuesday late night, police said. The crime was committed by a person who was staying in the adjacent room in the same lodge. The accused is on the run.

Investigating officer (IO) Jagannath Singh said incident took place at Sapna Lodge in Hanumanganj on Tuesday late night. He said Amandeep Singh (44) who was murdered worked in the marketing division of a chocolate making company in Bhopal and owned a house in Trilanga. He married for the second time after his first wife died. His second wife lives abroad while his two sons stay in his house in Trilanga.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Singh was an alcohol addict and used to argue with his kin after consuming alcohol. He was staying at the lodge for past one-and-a-half months. On Tuesday late night, he consumed alcohol again. He had befriended Nitin staying in adjacent room in the lodge. Nitin is a native of Uttarakhand. Both of them were consuming alcohol together in the same room when they had a dispute.

Nitin smashed the broken alcohol bottle on Singh’s head and fled from the spot. He began bleeding profusely and the staff of the lodge rushed to his aid. Nitin had fled by then. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed who have registered a case. Efforts are underway to trace the accused.