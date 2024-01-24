MP: Another Transfer List Of IAS Officers On The Cards | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is getting ready for another administrative reshuffle after the recent transfer of a dozen IAS officers.

According to sources, principal secretary-rank and secretary-rank officers will be transferred.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Veera Rana have already discussed it.

Sanjay Dubey, who has been posted to the Home Department, may be shifted from the energy and new and renewable energy department.

The government is also mulling over the names of additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman and principal secretary Sanjay Shukla for the energy department.

New officers may be sent to the health department and the school education department.

Those who have worked in a department for a long time may also be shifted in the ensuing administrative reshuffle.

The government is also mulling over the shifting of commissioners of a few divisions.

Commissioner of Indore Mal Singh may be shifted and another officer posted there.

Two officers have to be posted to the CM’s Secretariat, and the government is considering the issue.

According to sources, a secretary-rank officer and an additional secretary-rank officer may be posted to the CM’s Secretariat.

Apart from that, the government is planning to give new postings to some additional secretary-rank officers.

Plans are also afoot to transfer the state administrative officers. Those who are not involved in reviewing the voter’s list may be transferred.