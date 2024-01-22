Bhopal: Monthly Expenses Of 26 Depts Fixed, Rs 8, 623 Crore To Be Given

Representational Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The finance department has fixed monthly expenses of 26 departments, keeping in mind the end of current fiscal.

The limit of monthly budget has been fixed for each department from January to March.

The departments are allowed to spend funds within this limit.

The expenses for 26 departments have been limited to Rs 8,623 for three months.

PWD has got the highest amount of funds Rs 2,055 crore. The water resources department has been given Rs1,255 crore, Public Health Engineering Department Rs 991 crore, Narmada Valley Development Corporation Rs 807 crore and the Rural Development Department Rs 591crore.

Just more than two months are left for the conclusion of the current fiscal. Because the state’s fiscal health is not in pink, the finance department is trying to reduce the expenses.

According to sources, the departments dealing with infrastructure have not been able to pay contractors for the past three months.

Besides payments are pending in many departments. The finance department’s attempt to reduce the expenses may cause difficulties to make payments up to March.

A supplementary budget is also being put up in the House on February 7.

Besides, a vote-on-account will be presented for four months in the House from April to June.