MP: Animal Olympics Organised In Gwalior; Horses, Bulls, Buffaloes From UP, Rajasthan & Punjab Participate |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): While athletes and sports enthusiasts round the globe are getting ready for 2024 Paris Olympics, a village in Madhya Pradesh organised the one and only Animal Olympics with sports competitions organised among animals like bull, mare and buffalo.

The third Rural Animal Olympics was organised in Kulaith village, famous as the city of Lord Jagannath in the Gwalior district. Rewards worth thousands of rupees were given to the winning animals in bullock cart race, horse race, buffalo race.

In this special event, along with Madhya Pradesh, bullock carts from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab also participated. Along with this, other traditional indigenous games including horse racing were also organized here. More than 25,000 people gathered to watch these traditional games. Tremendous enthusiasm was visible among the people about the Animal Olympics.

Along with Gwalior, people from Chambal as well as other areas of the state brought their animals to participate in the competition. Animal owners said that the way Children are made to prepare for the military, similarly animals are also prepared for this competition throughout the year.

Assembly speaker becomes chief guest

Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, who came to the program as the chief guest, said that these native games in the competition in the name of our ancestors are steeped in Indian culture. “There are many games to play but Indian games have their own importance,” he said. As the chief guest, Tomar rewarded the animals who won the competition.