MP Amarwada Bypoll: BJP Candidate Kamlesh Shah Files Nomination Paper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamlesh Shah, the BJP candidate from Amarwada Assembly seat (Chhindwara district), filed nomination papers for by-election on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president VD Sharma, newly elected Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunti Sahu and Monica Shah Batti were also present.

The by-election for Amarwada was necessitated after Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah joined BJP when canvassing for Lok Sabha election 2024 was underway.

Congress party is yet to decide its candidate for Amarwada. Names of some probable candidates are being contemplated by Congress but things are still in pipeline.

CM rally

BJP had planned a large public meeting of chief minister Monhan Yadav in Amarwada but rainfall played the spoilsport. The CM's public meeting will be held after nomination process of BJP candidate Kamlesh Shah gets over.