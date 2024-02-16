MP: Alligator, Migratory Birds Census Begins In Chambal Area

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The census of near-extinct aquatic animals and migratory birds in National Chambal Alligator sanctuary has begun. The chief forest conservator of the Gwalior-Chambal division flagged the census team from Palighat of the Chambal river. The team consisting of experts from UP, MP and Rajasthan and research scholars is arriving at Karoli Ghat in Sheopur. They will survey the aquatic animals and migratory birds up to the Pachnada area in UP in the coming 15 days.

Census of near-extinct aquatic animals like alligators, river dolphins and various types of turtles and birds living in the 435-km area of the sanctuary will be done. The forest department included experts from UP and Rajasthan. During a survey organized throughout the world from 1975 to 1977, it was found that 196 Indian species of alligators are found across the world. When 46 species of alligator were found in the 435-km area, it was declared a national Chambal crocodile sanctuary and the digging of sand and soil was strictly prohibited.

The number of alligators found in the sanctuary was more than 2,100. Fifty new alligators were put into water. A female alligator lays 25 to 55 eggs a year. After the hatching, the hatchlings are kept under care for three years. Once their length is one metre and 2 centimetres they are released in the different Ghats of the Chambal river.