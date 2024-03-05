MP: 'All 7 Cheetah Cubs Are Doing...' Kuno Official Shares Update

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All seven Cheetah cubs are getting adapted to the atmosphere of Kuno National Park. As the summer season approaches, Kuno officials say that there may be some challenges for the cubs. They have been assured that precautions will be taken to protect them from the extreme heat.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Field Director of Kuno National Park, Uttam Kumar Sharma, said that all cubs are doing well. A few of them are 40 days old, and some of them are 65 days old.

Notably, in January, female cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs. Later, another female cheetah, Asha, delivered three cubs. As in last summer, three cubs of Jwala died due to extreme heat; hence, this summer season, kuno officials might take some preventive measures to protect the newborn cubs from the extreme heat.

As of now, 11 adult cheetahs are inside the enclosure, and so far, no decision has been taken to release them into the wild. The steering committee of Cheetah has yet to reach a final decision. Currently, only two cheetahs are roaming in an open forest. Wild life experts often claim that cheetahs should not be confined to enclosures for a long time, as this factor affects their hunting skills.