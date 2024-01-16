MP: Air India Express Launches Gwalior-Bengaluru Flight Service | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express on Tuesday, launched daily direct flights connecting Gwalior and Bengaluru. The inaugural flight was virtually flagged off by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The airline, a subsidiary of Air India, has also initiated services between Gwalior and Hyderabad.

In an official statement, Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh mentioned plans to introduce direct services from Gwalior to Delhi soon, with one-stop itineraries to various cities, including Ayodhya. “We are proud to contribute to Gwalior's growth story, and this reinforces our commitment to enhancing connectivity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the growth engines of New India," he said.

With a fleet of 63 aircraft, Air India Express operates over 325 daily flights, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports.

'Will boost economy'

Praising the move to introduce new air services in Gwalior, Scindia took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “These flights will not only connect Gwalior to the country's IT capital Bengaluru and political capital Delhi but will also bring it closer to the spiritual centre Ayodhya. This will give a boost to local business, commerce ‍and tourism and will also give a new boost to the economy.