MP: After Scindia, Nath’s Defection To Weigh Heavy On Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state got a shock in March 2020 when Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP along with his 22 supporters, which led to the fall of the 15-month-old Congress government.

If Kamal Nath joins the BJP, the Congress will receive a bigger blow than the one it received after Scindia’s defection.

The possibilities of Nath joining the BJP grew after the Congress could not form a government in MP.

The party is facing a storm after 75 days of its defeat in the assembly election.

Many Congress workers will also quit the party if Nath switches over to the BJP.

The shock is going to be so strong that the Congress will take several years to come out of it

In the Mahakaushal region, most of the Congress workers support Nath. Many of them may leave the party with him.

Similar thing happened in the Gwalior-Chambal region when Scindia left the Congress.

After the Gwalior-Chambal region, the Congress will lose strength in Mahakaushal.

During the assembly election, the party workers expected the Congress to form a government. But because that did not happen, the party workers are upset, so if the top leaders quit the party, they will be upset further.

Anger prevailed for long time, in-charges widened chasm

A bitter feeling between Kamal Nath and the party high command was growing, but the feedback given by the party’s election in-charges after the assembly election widened the chasm.

Nath declared himself CM candidate during the assembly election against the party high command’s wishes. Afterwards he distributed tickets to the party candidates on his own.

After the Congress lost the election, the party’s election in-charges gave the information to the party high command about it.

Within a fortnight after the election results were out, he was removed from the post of UPCC.

Then Nath was against the high command’s decision on attending the consecration ceremony of Ram Lala’s idol in Ayodhya.

The Congress refused to join the function. On the contrary, Nath organised several religious events in Chhindwara to celebrate the occasion in Ayodhya.

The wedge between the party high command and Nath deepened so much that the latter is set to quit the Congress.