MP: After Polls In Chhindwara, BJP Leaders Plan To March To Rajgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will focus on the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency after polling in Chhindwara on April 19.

Rajgarh is going to polls on May 7. Once the election in Chhindwara is over, the senior leaders of the BJP will march to Rajgarh.

Chhindwara and Rajgarh are those constituencies which the BJP leaders think are tough for party.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has been holding road shows and addressing public rallies in Chhindwara.

Apart from Yadav, cabinet ministers, like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel and other leaders have held public rallies in the constituency.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and others have held rallies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going hold a road show, and BJP’s national president JP Nadda has already held a rally there.

Son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath, is contesting election from this seat. But Kamal Nath is leading the electioneering from the front.

After Kamal Nath, the BJP plans to target former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Because there is a gap between the dates for polling in Chhindwara and Rajgarh, the BJP leaders are paying attention only on Chhindwara.

There is anger among the residents of Rajgarh against present MP Rodmal Nagar.

Singh’s Padyatras have created an atmosphere in his favour. The BJP is worried about this seat and plans to send senior leaders to Rajgarh on April 20.

When Yadav was a minister, he was in-charge of Rajgarh district. He is looking after the party’s election strategy in this constituency.

In the coming days, VD Sharma, former minister Narottam and many other leaders are going to visit Rajgarh.

There are plans to deploy the leaders of the organisation in this constituency. The party may also organise the public rallies to be addressed by Chouhan and other leaders.