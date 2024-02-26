MP: After 3 Days Of Search, Body Of 8-Year-Old Recovered From Datia Canal; Collector Announces Financial Assistance For Family |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident in Pipraua village of Sevda Vidhan Sabha constituency in Datia, the body of 8-year-old Raj Kushwaha was recovered from a canal on Monday, on the third day of search operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.

According to information, 8-year-old Raj, son of Sukhlal Kushwaha, had gone towards the canal with his friend for defecation. Suddenly, he lost his balance and was swept away by the swift current of the canal, leading to his tragic demise. His friend raised an alarm, alerting other villagers about Raj falling into the river.

Raj, who was the only brother to his two sisters, came from a very poor family. His father worked as a laborer, trying to make ends meet. They had been living in a makeshift shelter selling snacks in Batala Nagar, Punjab, and had recently returned to their village, Pipraua.

The district administration, along with villagers, had been tirelessly searching for the 8-year-old since he went missing in the canal. Despite efforts from local MLA, the collector, and police officials, the strong current of the canal posed challenges, and the search remained fruitless for two days, leading to growing frustration among the villagers.

Collector Sandeep Makin |

Special NDRF team from Bhopal summoned

A team from the State Disaster Response Force was summoned from Gwalior Chambal region, known for their expertise in such operations. Additionally, Collector Sandeep Makin called for a special team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Bhopal. Day and night, the teams worked relentlessly, combing through the turbulent waters of the canal.

On Monday, the NDRF team successfully retrieved the body of the 8-year-old from the canal. Collector Makin, expressing deep condolences on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, has announced financial assistance for the family.