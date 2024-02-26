 MP: 4 Dead On Spot After Over-Speeding Truck Rams Bikes In Damoh; Horrific Visuals Surface
Updated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, where an over-speeding truck rammed into two bikes, killing four men on the spot. Their mutilated bodies lay on the road, giving a spine-chilling sight to the passersby.

The accident was reported near Hindoria town in Damoh on Monday.

Following the accident, the truck also overturned into a ditch at the site. Police personnel were deployed at the scene for an investigation.

The police are currently investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident and the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome.

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Tractor Trolley Collides With Bike In Jabalpur

On the other hand, two people, including a father-son duo, died while the wife got injured after a tractor trolley filled with sugarcane crushed their bike in Jabalpur on February 8. The injured woman was admitted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital for treatment, where her condition was said to be critical.

The accident happened at around 8 pm on Shahpura-Patan Road.

According to ASI Kalyan Singh, who was posted at Shahpura police station, the unknown tractor trolley laden with sugarcane hit three of a family riding a bike outside the Reva Sugar Mill, near the Hanuman Temple in Ghunsor village on Bali Shahpura Patan Road under Shahpura police station area.

