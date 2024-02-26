MP: 4 Dead On Spot After Over-Speeding Truck Rams Bikes In Damoh; Horrific Visuals Surface

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, where an over-speeding truck rammed into two bikes, killing four men on the spot. Their mutilated bodies lay on the road, giving a spine-chilling sight to the passersby.

The accident was reported near Hindoria town in Damoh on Monday.

Following the accident, the truck also overturned into a ditch at the site. Police personnel were deployed at the scene for an investigation.

The police are currently investigating the matter to determine the cause of the accident and the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome.

