MP: Administration Frees Govt Land Worth ₹50 Crore From Mafia In Bhind

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): While the demolition drive in Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Basti is making headline’s, the administration's bulldozer is in action in Morena’s Joura tehsil as well, where the encroachments on illegal construction and government land by land grabbers are being cleared.

According to information, bulldozer was operated by the local administration in Gram Panchayat Sankara, of tehsil Joura, at serial numbers 358 and 361 on Friday. This land is located near the Joura railway station and belongs to the railway authorities, but people had encroached upon it. This encroachment has been cleared through the use of a bulldozer. Additionally, some people had built houses on this land; 15 to 20 houses have been demolished.

FP Photo

Land worth Rs 50 crore

It is worth mentioning that action had been taken on this land before, and FIRs had also been filed previously. However, the encroachers did not cooperate, so the administration decided to use a bulldozer to clear the encroachments and free the land worth Rs 50 crore. Joura SDM Pradeep Tomar informed that this land was valued at Rs 50 crore according to plotting and market rates, which has now been freed from encroachment.

To free this government land from encroachers, the JCB machines operated continuously for 3 hours. The local administration remained present at the site throughout. Now, it remains to be seen whether the administration will also take action against those who bought these houses from the encroachers.