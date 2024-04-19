MP: Adamant Bride Calls Off Marriage After Her Drunken Groom Falls Off Mare; Baraat Forced To Return

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bride refused to marry after her groom arrived in a drunken state at her doorsteps in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Thursday night. As a result, the baraat that came with the band, baja, and guests was forced to return.

The incident was reported at Bhadavali village in the Nagara Thana area on Friday. The bride here, all dressed up in wedding attire, was waiting for her groom. As the baraat arrived, she noticed the groom was too drunk to handle himself and even collapsed in an attempt to dismount the mare.

The groom's irresponsible behaviour did not go well with the bride, and she called off the marriage. Following the baraat's departure, both the groom's and bride's families remained at the police station overnight.

The groom and his relatives have alleged assault and extortion against the bride's party, resulting in a complaint filed at the police station.

It's reported that Virendra Rajawat, hailing from Lahar in Bhind district, brought his son's wedding procession to Bhadavali village in the Nagara area. The wedding preparations at the bride's house were complete, and the procession had halted outside the village in a building.

Late at night, with the band playing, the baraat reached the bride's doorstep. According to the bride's family, some friends accompanying the groom also indulged in alcohol consumption. Following this, the drunk groom collapsed as he dismounted from the horse at the bride's doorstep. His condition was such that he couldn't even stand up by himself. Others helped him up, but he stumbled again while walking and fell once more.

As part of a ritual, the bride was waiting for her groom, holding a garland for him. Upon witnessing the scene, she began to cry and refused to marry the drunken groom. Despite attempts to persuade her, she remained adamant. Consequently, the bride escorted the groom and the wedding party back to her doorstep. This action angered the groom's side, leading to a physical altercation between both parties.

Nagara Thana, in charge Rajkumar stated that the groom had arrived under the influence of alcohol and collapsed as soon as he reached the bride's doorstep. Upon witnessing this, the bride refused to marry him and sent the baraat back. Both parties have lodged complaints at the police station, alleging assault and extortion against each other, which are currently under investigation.