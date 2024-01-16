MP: Exam Cancelled After ABVP Students Create Ruckus At Science College Hostel In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: Stones Pelted Outside Jabalpur Science College Hostel After Dispute Over Chair |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of stone pelting was reported from Jabalpur’ Science College on Monday evening after a dispute broke out between two groups over a petty issue. As of now, the police have pacified the matter and started an investigation based on a complaint. However, exam scheduled for the day was cancelled due to the ruckus.

According to information, after the dispute some students along with ABVP workers had reached the college’s Vikram hostel on Monday evening. Later, the students reached the hostel, that too in the presence of the police and pelted stones at the hostel.

In return, the students living in the hostel also pelted stones at the students standing outside.

To stop the matter from escalating further, the police officials pacified the matter and advised both the parties to return back to usual work. A complaint has been registered in the matter and the police have started an investigation.

Exams cancelled due to incident

After the Monday's incident, some exams scheduled for the day had to be cancelled. The doors and windows of the college have also been damaged. The college's principal said that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators in the incident.