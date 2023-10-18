MP: Abhay Mishra Quits BJP After Joining Party Two Months Back

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former legislator Abhay Mishra has resigned from the BJP within two months after joining the party.

Mishra and his wife Neelam Mishran, who is also a former legislator, took the membership of the BJP on August 11. Mishra is considered a detractor of Rajendra Shukla, a minister from Vindhya region.

Mishra wanted a ticket from the BJP from Semaria constituency in Rewa district, but Shukla wanted a ticket for legislator KP Tripathi from this constituency.

When Mishra came to know about it, he resigned from the party and decided to rejoin the Congress.

In 2008, Mishra was a legislator from Semaria, and, in 2013, his wife was an MLA from the BJP.

Mishra joined the Congress before 2018, and the party gave him a ticket from Rewa assembly constituency, but he returned to the BJP. But now, he is planning to come back to the Congress.

Mishra met several Congress leaders last week. He also went to Delhi where he met senior leaders seeking membership of the party.

On Wednesday, when state in charge of the party Randeep Singh Surjewala gave green light, he resigned from the BJP.

