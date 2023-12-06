MP: 90 Newly Elected 'MLAs' Facing Criminal Charges

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Out of the 230 winning candidates , 90 have criminal cases registered against them and 34 of these are facing serious charges. The BJP has 51, out of 163 canaidates who won the assembly elections, facing criminal cases, and 16 of them are grappling with serious charges.

In contrast, the Congress has 38 out of 66 elected candidates facing criminal charges, with 17 of them having serious charges against them. The Bhartiya Adiwasi Party's sole winner, Kamlesh Dodhiyar, is also facing one serious criminal case.

The data is based on the analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Madhya Pradesh Election Watch.

Their data highlights that BJP candidate from Pichhore Pritam Lodhi, has a murder case registered against him under IPC Section-302. Furthermore, five winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307). Pritam Lodhi faces charges under IPC Section 307, along with Vikram Singh (BJP) from Rampur Baghelan, Inder Singh Parmar (BJP) from Shajapur, Yadvendra Singh (Congress) from Tikamgarh, and Arif Masood (Congress) from Bhopal Madhya, all with cases registered under IPC Section 307.

Additionally, three winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

INC candidates convicted in cases

Yadvendra Singh from Tikamgarh, Bhairom Singh from Susner, Babu Jandel from Sheopur, Anubha Munjare from Balaghat, Ajay Arjun Singh from Susner, Sunil Uikey congess MLA from Junnardeo, Chainsingh Warkae from Niwas, Arif Masood from Bhopal Madhya and Sahab Singh Gurjar from Gwalior Purba.

BJP Assembly-elects convicted in cases

Narendra Singh Kushwaha from Bhind, Dileep Ahirwar from Chandla, Rameshwar Sharma from Hujur, Prahlad Lodhi from Pawai, Inder Singh Parmar from Shujalpur, Surendra Patwa from Bhojpur and Vikram Singh from Rampur Baghelan.