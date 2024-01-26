MP: 77.82 % Voting In Assembly Polls Proof Of Democracy's Progress, Says Governor |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that the record 77.82 % voting by the voters of the state in the Legislative Assembly Election 2023 is a proof of the democracy's continuous progress towards achieving the objectives of social, economic and political justice.

This achievement is a symbol of the people's strong faith in democracy and an indication of the public's unwavering faith in the actions and resolutions of the government, he added.

Patel was speaking at an event at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the city on Thursday to mark 14th National Voters' Day.

Referring to the concern regarding the votes of migrant workers, State Election Commissioner BP Singh said that the Election Commission of India is continuously making efforts to make voting inclusive and accessible.

On the challenges of universal suffrage in the first elections held in the country, former chief election commissioner of India OP Rawat said that the officers and employees should take inspiration from the commitment and efficiency with which the Commission conducted the first general election.

Besides, officers and employees who did excellent work in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 were honoured. CEO district panchayat Bhopal and additional collector Rituraj and assistant nodal sweep and assistant engineer Smart City Bhopal Ritesh Sharma were honoured for doing excellent work in the activities of SWEEP in Bhopal district.