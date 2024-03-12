MP: 70-Year-Old Man Descends Into 100-Ft-Deep Well To Rescue Cow In Morena (WATCH)

MP: 70-Year-Old Man Descends Into 100-Ft-Deep Well To Save Cow (Watch) |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In an act of immense courage, defying the constraints of age, a 70-year-old man helped in rescuing a cow by descending into a 100-feet-deep well in Morena district on Tuesday. The elderly man tied the cow with a rope after going down into the well, after which the cattle was pulled out.

Later, when the police and people wanted to give money to the old man as a reward for his courageous act, he refused to take it.

According to information, the case pertains to Dhuanram Ka Pura village of Saraichola area of Morena. Here, on Tuesday morning, a cow fell into a 100-feet-deep well. When the villagers came to know about this, they informed the Saraichola police station. Crane driver Sudhir posted in the police line also informed Rudra Pratap Singh, head of Jai Bajrang Gau Seva Samiti.

When even the youngsters fell silent...

Soon afterwards, a team of Gau Sevaks reached the village. During the rescue, they told the villagers that someone would have to go down into the well and tie a rope around the cow. While everyone got silent after hearing this, 70-year-old Diwan Singh Kanshana of the village came forward to help. Considering his age, some people tried to stop him, but he did not agree. After going down into the well, he tied a thick strap around the cow's body and attached it to a rope. The people present outside the well pulled the cow with the help of the rope.