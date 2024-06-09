MP: 70-Year-Old Grandma Donates Kidney To Young Grandson In Jabalpur; Both Are Healthy Post-Surgery | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Displaying the epitome of selfless love, a 70-year-old grandmother in Jabalpur donated one of her kidneys to her 23-year-old grandson. The matter came to light on Sunday and both the donor and receiver are healthy after the surgery.

The family, currently in headlines, hails from Sihora, Damoh. It is said that the grandson was suffering severe health issues for the last 2 years after which the grandmother couldn’t help but to save him.

Nephrologist suggested kidney transplant to family

After the youths' health started to deteriorate, he was admitted to Baderiya Metro Prime Hospital in Damoh, where medical investigations revealed a ‘kidney failure’.

Hence, expert nephrologist Dr. Vishal Badera, along with kidney transplant surgeon Dr. Rajesh Patel, recommended kidney transplantation to the family. Faced with the urgent need to save her grandson's life, the courageous grandmother came forward to donate her kidney despite her advanced age.

Grandmother got adamant

Despite initial concerns from both family members and medical professionals, the determined elderly woman insisted on her decision to save her grandson's life. Eventually, with the family's consent and the doctors' approval, the kidney transplant surgery was successfully performed at Baderiya Metro Prime Hospital.

The selfless act of the grandmother not only provided a new lease on life for her grandson but also ensured the continuity of their family legacy for generations to come. Fortunately, both the grandmother and grandson are reported to be in good health after the surgery.