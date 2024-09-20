MP: 47 Cattle Missing From Gaushala In Bhopal; Police Found 32 From Forest

47 cattle missing from cow shelter in Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, 47 cattle went missing from the cow shelter in village Runaha on Wednesday. The police, after tracking CCTV camera footage developed suspicion on two persons, who were seen standing outside the cow shelter with sticks.

The police then found the cows in the forest on the intervening night of 18-19 September. The police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

According to information, the volunteers at a cow shelter in village Runaha found that 47 cows were missing, only three are present. The sudden disappearance created tension among the volunteers at the cow shelter and started searching for the missing cattle.

When the cow shelter management searched nearby, 15 cattle were found. However, they had no clue where 32 remaining cattles could be found.

The management then informed the police and lodged a complaint in the Nazirabad police station. The police reached the spot and started tracking the CCTV camera footage.

The police then suspected two people who were seen standing outside the gate of the cow shelter with sticks and might have conspired to steal the cows from the cow shelter with his associates.

The police sent a search team into the forest, and after searching for a long time, the cows were found in one herd in the forest.

It was reported that the cow shelter in Runaha has a total of 50 cattle as of now. The cows recovered in smuggling cases and stray cattle are also kept.