MP: 45 Check Points To Replace Check Posts, Flying Squads In Bordering Districts, Transparent Transport System Comes Into Force

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that a new transport system which aims at transparency and easy movement of vehicles through transport check points will be effective from July 1. Notably, the Chief Minister on June 27 had announced to set up road safety and enforcement points and road safety and enforcement mobile units in place of transport check posts.

Based on the Gujarat model, the new transparent transport arrangement in Madhya Pradesh will make the process easy for the heavy vehicle operators, said Yadav while virtually addressing officials from Samatva Bhawan of CM house on Sunday.

Read Also Bhopal: Pradeep Mishra Apologises For Comments On Radha Rani Following Backlash

He instructed administrative and police officers to ensure necessary cooperation in implementing the new transport department arrangement. Yadav said that the system was developed to address complaints and promote transparency within the transport department. He said that stern action will be taken on transport-related complaints, said the CM.

Under this new arrangement, flying squads will be deployed in bordering districts to facilitate a smooth entry for vehicles from other states into Madhya Pradesh. Yadav highlighted that the new system would be beneficial to all stakeholders. The CM also directed the transport department to organise camps in colleges to prepare studentsí driving licences.

The norm which ensures the operation of passenger buses from a designated place shall be adhered to and the timetable shall be followed strictly, said Yadav. School bus checking shall be done and special attention shall be paid to improve rural transport service, he added.

Gujarat model

The new transport department arrangement is based on the Gujarat model. Transport check posts at the interstate borders to be replaced with 45 road safety and enforcement points. Flying squads will be deployed in bordering districts. Under the new transport arrangement, 211 Home Guards have been deputed in different districts. Special arrangements are being made in 26 bordering districts.