 MP: 4-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead In Pench Tiger Reserve
As the belly of cub had shrunken, it seems that the cub was hungry for the last many days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
Representative pic | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger cub of around four months was found dead in camp number 188 of Ari Buffer range in Pench Tiger Reserve. All vital organs of the cub are safe. Help of dog squad is being taken to probe the case. Intense search exercise is being carried out.

Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Deva Prasad said that the sample of the dead cub was collected and being sent for forensic probe. The actual reason of death could be known after the arrival of post-mortem report. The patrolling team spotted the dead cub.

‘Cub died 8 to 10 hours ago’

Forest officials said that it appeared that that the cub had died 8 to 10 hours ago before being spotted. As the belly of cub had shrunken, it seems that the cub was hungry for the last many days. No other signs were detected on its body.

The samples of cubs were collected and sent to Nanaji Deshmukh Vetrinary Medical Science University, Jabalpur. Some days back, a tigress was sighted along with two cubs in the area. Prima facie, it looks that the cub was disowned by its mother as it was weak.

Senior wildlife doctor Akhilesh Mishra said that the tigress has the habit to shun the weak cub to raise other strong cubs. It is a natural behaviour from them.

