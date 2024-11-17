 Bhopal: Cyclothon Calls For Prompt Action For Curbing Over-Speeding
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cyclothon Calls For Prompt Action For Curbing Over-Speeding

Bhopal: Cyclothon Calls For Prompt Action For Curbing Over-Speeding

The event aimed to extend solidarity with families of road accident victims while advocating for stronger measures to curb over-speeding for saving lives.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cyclothon was organised to call for immediate action to curb overspeeding in the city on Sunday. The event was aimed at expressing solidarity with families of road accident victims while advocating for stronger measures to curb overspeeding and save lives.

About 125 participants including school students and citizens took part in the cyclothon to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Cyclists displayed road safety messages on their bicycles, underscoring the importance of safe driving. Organised by National Centre for Human Settlements & Environment and Consumer Voice, New Delhi, the cyclothon began at Ankur School in Dayanand Nagar and passed through TT Nagar Road, Mata Mandir Square and Shivaji Square before returning to Ankur School.

Read Also
Over Two Dozen Injured After Cylinder Blast In Crowded Market At Chhatarpur Bus Stand
article-image

With Madhya Pradesh reporting a high rate of speed-related fatalities, particularly affecting pedestrians, participants pressed for urgent need to enhance road safety measures.

The participants signed a memorandum addressed to Transport Minister that called for immediate action to address overspeeding and strengthening traffic regulations to reduce fatalities and injuries on the roads.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him
‘I Did Not Like That’: Brahmastra Actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma For Fabricating Audience Comments & Poking Fun At Him
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
PCB Dismisses Report About Jason Gillespie Getting Replaced by Aaqib Javed; Aussie To Coach Pakistan Test Team Against South Africa
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Jogeshwari East, Maharashtra Election 2024: Manisha Waikar Vs Bala Nar, Both Factions Of Shiv Sena Combat To Win This Constituency
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS

Madhya Pradesh reported 54,432 accidents (11.8% of India’s total), resulting in 13,427 fatalities, the fourth-highest in the country. Overspeeding accounted for 72.4% of accidents and 75.2% of fatalities nationwide. In Madhya Pradesh alone, overspeeding led to 3,247 deaths in 2022.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held

MP: 33 Cattle Rescued From Traffickers At Toll Plaza, 3 Held

MP: Teen Stabs Man At Bus Stand, Victim Hospitalised

MP: Teen Stabs Man At Bus Stand, Victim Hospitalised

MP: Ahirwar Community Demands Swift Justice For Elderly Woman’s Murder

MP: Ahirwar Community Demands Swift Justice For Elderly Woman’s Murder

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Of Ujjain Medical College On November 21

Bhopal: Deceased Multiple Statements Before Death Confuse Cops

Bhopal: Deceased Multiple Statements Before Death Confuse Cops