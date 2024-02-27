MP: 4 Killed As Rain, Hail Storms Lash 11 Districts

FP Photo

Bhopal/Sehore/ Shivpuri/Chhatarpur: Rain coupled with hail storm and gusty winds lashed 11 districts in the state on Tuesday. While lightning claimed three lives including that of two children and an old lady in Shahdol, one woman died in Shajapur. 15 goats were killed in Betul due to lightning.

Eleven district - Shivpuri, Sehore, Chhindwara, Betul, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Damoh, Burhanpur, Bhopal, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh experienced hail storms which damaged standing Rabi crops like wheat and gram.

According to meteorological department officials, wind speeds touched 48 kmh in Sehore, 50 kmh in Chhatarpur, 41 kmh in Rewa, 41 kmh in Shahdol, 43 kmh in Shajapur and 65 kmh in Singrauli.

Shahdol CMHO CMHO Dr AK Lal informed Free Press, “Two children Manisha Baiga (9) and Ganesh Baiga (7) died in when lightning struck while they were under a tree in Shahdol. Both belong to Chhatwai village. A old lady also died.”

Similarly, a woman died in Shajapur district due to lightning. Around 15 goats died due to lightning in Patri village panchayat of Betul.

Meteorological department warned that similar conditions would continue for the next couple of days.

According to meteorological department, hail storm with lightning and strong winds (70-90 kmph) is likely to continue over Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Betul, Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen ( Sanchi, Bhimbetka), Jabalpur ( Bhedaghat airport), Damoh, Narsinghpur, Seoni, and Chhindwada ( Pench).

Moderate thunder storm with lightning and wind (50-70 kmph) is likely over Vidisha, Harda, Sagar, Mandla ( Kanha), Katni, Dindori, Umaria and Anuppur ( Amarkantak).

Light thunder storm with lightning is likely over Indore ( Airport), Dhar, Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Khargone, Bandhavgarh, Balaghat and Shahdol districts in next 24 hours.

CM orders collectors to survey crop damage

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the district collectors to immediately start survey of crop damaged by hailstorm and rain in state. CM said that the survey of all the farmers who have been affected by hailstorm and excessive rain should be done with seriousness and sensitivity and appropriate relief amount should be made available to the farmers immediately. All ministers, MPs and MLAs should monitor the survey.