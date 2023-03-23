MP: 3-year-old tribal girl raped in Jabalpur; Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav calls for silent procession

MP: 3-year-old tribal girl allegedly raped in Jabalpur; Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav calls for silent procession | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old tribal girl was allegedly abducted and raped on Wednesday night in Shahpura. Police said the toddler was picked up while she was sleeping with her parents on the field.

It's on Thursday morning, she was found crying on the nearby field. It is alleged that the victim's family was made to wait for six hours at the police station before the FIR could be registered.

Protesting the crime against the toddler, Bargi Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav has called for a silent procession.

Yadav has called for a 'Shahpura bandh' to demand arrest of the accused who is still on the run. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area keeping law and order situation in mind.

Another Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot has alleged that the police did not register an FIR in the matter for hours due to pressure from the government.

Victim's family made to wait for hours in police station

A three-year-old ribal girl of Shahpura police station area was abducted while she was sleeping with her parents in the fields. The girl was later found crying in the nearby fields and narrated the ordeal to her parents.

The victim was taken to Shahpura police station following the incident, where the victim’s family was made to wait six hours before an FIR was filed in the matter. This caused anger among the locals and they gheraed the police station to protest against police negligence.

The matter was brought under control after senior police officials reacged the spot.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment under constant supervision of doctors.