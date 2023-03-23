 Madhya Pradesh: Power employee electrocuted while fixing 11k volt line in Narsinghpur; body left to hang from pole for hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Power employee electrocuted while fixing 11k volt line in Narsinghpur; body left to hang from pole for hours

Madhya Pradesh: Power employee electrocuted while fixing 11k volt line in Narsinghpur; body left to hang from pole for hours

Despite power supply being stalled while outsource employee Revaram was repairing the line, current flew through the cable killing him on spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Power employee dies of electrocution in Narsinghpur; body left to hang from pole for hours | Representative Photo

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): An outsource employee in Madhya Pradesh’s power department died of electrocution while fixing a 11000 kilovolt line in Narsinghpur on Wednesday evening. Owing to the power department’s negligence, the employee’s body remained hanging from the pole for hours before the locals rushed to take it down.

The matter pertains to Karakbel village of Gotegaon tehsil in Narsinghpur, where Revaram Kushwaha climbed up an electricity pole to fix a power supply line. Despite power supply being stalled while outsource employee Revaram was repairing the line, current flew through the cable killing him on spot.

Confirming the incident, Narsingpur Section Engineer(SE) Rameshchandra Sahu said that investigation is on in the matter.

Tigress dead of electrocution

Recently, a tigress allegedly died of electrocution in a buffer zone of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The big cat, identified as T-32, had allegedly stepped into a trap laid by poachers and got electrocuted in Tamsar buffer zone

Read Also
Indore: Veteran journalist and Padma Shri awardee Abhay Chhajlani passes away
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gudi Padwa: A peek into Madhya Pradesh's celebrations

Gudi Padwa: A peek into Madhya Pradesh's celebrations

Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers across state on 3-day strike against HC order to dispose of old cases in 3...

Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers across state on 3-day strike against HC order to dispose of old cases in 3...

Madhya Pradesh: Power employee electrocuted while fixing 11k volt line in Narsinghpur; body left to...

Madhya Pradesh: Power employee electrocuted while fixing 11k volt line in Narsinghpur; body left to...

Shooting World Cup: China wins gold in 10m Mixed Air Rifle finals; bronze for India

Shooting World Cup: China wins gold in 10m Mixed Air Rifle finals; bronze for India

Bhopal: Youth policy aims to bridge skill gap

Bhopal: Youth policy aims to bridge skill gap