Madhya Pradesh: Power employee electrocuted while fixing 11k volt line in Narsinghpur; body left to hang from pole for hours

Madhya Pradesh: Power employee dies of electrocution in Narsinghpur; body left to hang from pole for hours

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): An outsource employee in Madhya Pradesh’s power department died of electrocution while fixing a 11000 kilovolt line in Narsinghpur on Wednesday evening. Owing to the power department’s negligence, the employee’s body remained hanging from the pole for hours before the locals rushed to take it down.

The matter pertains to Karakbel village of Gotegaon tehsil in Narsinghpur, where Revaram Kushwaha climbed up an electricity pole to fix a power supply line. Despite power supply being stalled while outsource employee Revaram was repairing the line, current flew through the cable killing him on spot.

Confirming the incident, Narsingpur Section Engineer(SE) Rameshchandra Sahu said that investigation is on in the matter.

Tigress dead of electrocution

Recently, a tigress allegedly died of electrocution in a buffer zone of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. The big cat, identified as T-32, had allegedly stepped into a trap laid by poachers and got electrocuted in Tamsar buffer zone

