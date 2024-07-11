 MP: 3 Shot Dead In Morena Over A Government Land Dispute
Two people have been detained, and teams have been sent to capture the remaining suspects.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Representational photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died in a shooting over a land dispute in Morena on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Geela Pura village, under Ambah police station. The victims include an uncle and nephew from one side and a man from the other side.

Amrish Sharma and Abhishek Sharma, from one side, died at the scene. Their bodies were taken to Ambah PM House by tractor. Shyambabu Sharma, from the other side, was shot in the leg and taken to Civil Hospital Ambah, where he later died. His body is currently in the hospital's dressing room.

SDOP Ravi Bhadoria reported that the conflict was over the possession of about 0.25 to 0.85 acres of government land. Both parties had a long-standing dispute over this land, spanning 30 to 35 years. The firing resulted in the deaths of Amrish Sharma and Abhishek Sharma on the spot and Shyambabu Sharma later at the hospital.

Initially, no report was filed by either side. One side went to plow the land, which led to the other side firing at them. Two people have been detained, and teams have been sent to capture the remaining suspects.

The government land in question borders around 14 acres owned by Ramavatar Sharma's side and about 16 acres by Shyambabu Sharma's side. Both groups wanted to take control of the barren land.

The conflict escalated when Amrish Sharma and Abhishek Sharma took a tractor to plow the field, prompting the other side to arrive armed and start a fight. The shooting resulted in the immediate deaths of Amrish, 28, son of Ramavatar Sharma, and Abhishek, 20, son of Radhacharan Sharma.

