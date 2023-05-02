 MP: 3 polytechnic students among 4 held for looting over Rs 1 crore from bizman's house in Chhatarpur
Chhatarpur police also recovered all the valuables which include cash Rs 36 lakhs and jewellery worth around Rs 65 lakhs

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including three polytechnic students, were arrested for conducting a loot of over Rs 1 crore at a house of a local businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a police official said on Monday.

The police also recovered all the valuables which include cash Rs 36 lakhs and jewellery worth around Rs 65 lakhs. The accused committed the loot incident on Sunday night around 9 pm. The house of the businessman, Om Prakash Purohit (47) is situated at Ishanagar Road, Company Bagh, Nowgong in the district.

Soon after the incident, Purohit reached Nowgong police station and lodged a complaint into the matter.

Director General of Police (DIG), Chhatarpur Range Lalit Shakyawar said, "On Sunday night, when the daughter of the complainant went to close the door of the house after having dinner, the accused pushed her and four of them entered inside the house. They made Purohit, his wife and his daughter hostage by tying their hands with tape. After that they closed them in a room." The accused took the locker key at gunpoint. After that they looted the cash (Rs 36 Lakh) and jewellery (worth around Rs 65 lakh) and escaped from the spot along with Purohit's bike, he said, adding that the accused learned to tie hands with the help of tape from YouTube.

On getting the information about the incident, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi reached the spot, formed a team and started investigation into the matter, the officer said.

DIG Shakyawar further said that the police arrested four accused in the matter so far and also recovered the valuables of over Rs 1 crore, including Rs 36 lakh cash from the accused.

One accused is still absconding and the search is on to nab him, he added. 

