MP: 3 Dead, 2 Injured In Bike Collision In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died and two injured in a tragic incident after one bike collided with the other near Khadiyahar located in Sihonian police station area on Wednesday. The injured have been referred to Gwalior for treatment. Police are investigating the matter.

According to the information, six youths of Bhind district were passing through Sihoniya on a bike early in the morning. Both the bikes collided, the collision was so severe that six people fell far away on the spot in critical condition.

One died on the spot, while the second youth died in the district hospital and the third youth died on the way when he was referred to Gwalior.

30 year old Rinku son of Lakhan Singh, Vinay son of Munendra Singh and Majboot Jogendra Singh resident of Baknasa Bhind were riding on one motorcycle, while 18 year old Pawan son of Kalyan Khatik resident of Ainon, Abhishek Singh resident of Guithar and another youth were riding on the other motorcycle. When both the bikes were passing near Khadiyahar village falling within the limits of Sihoniya police station area, then both the bikes collided with each other.

Seeing the severe accident, the passersby called Sihoniya police station. When the police reached the spot, Majboot Singh was dead. The other injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Abhishek Singh died while undergoing treatment. Rinku has been admitted to the district hospital. Others were referred to Gwalior. Out of which a youth has died on the way.