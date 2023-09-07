MP: 3 Dead, 2 Dozen Injured As Mini Truck Overloaded With Devotees Overturns In Gwalior

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Three died and about two dozen passengers were injured as a mini truck carrying devotees overturned on the four-lane highway near a Dhaba of Kotwali police station area in Gwalior on Thursday. The passengers were returning from a religious programme at Betul.

Notably, the truck was overloaded with women, men and children. The list of 35 passengers has come to the fore.

According to the information, all the devotees who were residents of Gwalior, Bhind and surrounding areas of Gwalior. They had left for Betul in a mini truck to attend a religious program of Baba Rampal. While returning back from Betul towards Gwalior the truck uncontrollably overturned.

Another truck trying to overtake

Truck driver Jeetendra said that the mini truck was passing through Singhniwas village. Meanwhile, a truck trying to overtake hit our mini trend. After which it overturned.

In this road accident, Ganga Singh Narwariya(65), resident of Vaxipur, district Bhind, Bhanwar Singh (65), resident of Dungarpur, district Bhind and Ram Singh Kushwaha(70), resident of village Vanbar police station, Chinor district Gwalior, have died. The treatment of all the injured is going on in the medical college and the district hospital.

