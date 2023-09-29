MP: 3 Children Of Former Sarpanch's Family Drown To Death In Gwalior Pond

Family of the drowned children bring the bodies to hospital | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three children of the same family died by drowning in Karhiya village of Gwalior district on Friday.

According to information, those 3 children belonged to the family of former Sarpanch of Karhiya village, Mukandi Lal Baghel, identified Hritikh, Mayank and Aditya. On Friday, they were going to Goleshwar Mahadev Temple in the village of Bhitarwar.

On their way, they stopped by an under construction pond as they were thirsty. While drinking water from the 30-feet deep pond they accidentally drowned in the same. It is learned that the children had entered the pond to drink water or take a bath, but due to the depth, all three children drowned in the water.

Grandfather of the three children, Ram Swaroop, said, "They had gone to the temple. Probably, while drinking water, these three innocent children fell into the pond. Due to which they died."

Grandfather of the the deceased children, Ram Swaroop | FP Photo

No one was present at spot during the incident

In fact, no one was present around the spot at the time of incident. When the family did not get any news about the children for a long time, they turned towards the temple. The children were not seen all the way but their clothes were found lying on the banks of the pond. Later, when the villagers searched the pond, the bodies of three children were found in the same.

FP Photo

As per sources, all the children were between 8 to 10 years old. The police received information about the incident after a long time. Family took the children to the community health center of Karhaiya. There, the children were declared dead by the doctors.

At present, the police have established a case and started investigation. There is an atmosphere of sadness in the village after this accident. Currently, post-mortem of the three deceased children is being conducted. After post-mortem, bodies of the three deceased children will be handed over to their relatives.