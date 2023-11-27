MP: 3 Arrested With Leopard Skins In Chhindwara

Leopard skin | Photo: Representative Image

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested in Chhindwara district on Monday allegedly with two leopard skins which they wanted to sell for Rs 15 lakh, a forest department official said.

The Seoni district forest department team conducted the operation, and the accused, who were detained around 2:30 am, have been turned over to Chhindwara officials for additional action, he said.

In response to a tip, a team went to the three accused and held them from Chhindwara's Banka trisection, according to Seoni Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudesh Mahilwal.

Accused being questioned

"The hides of an adult leopard and a cub have been seized from them. The accused were identified as Suresh Inpani (53), Sukhman Uikey (60) and Gandhi Bhalavi, all residents of Chhindwara district," he said.

"They are being questioned to get details of where these leopards were poached. The accused are constantly changing their statements. Further probe under the Wildlife Protection Act is underway," he said.

Leopard attacks cowshed in Barwani

Meanwhile, in an incident in Barwani district's Khetia town, a leopard launched an attack at a cowshed and killed three calves. Upon receiving information, the officials reached the spot and conducted inspection. The officials expressed concern over the matter as the cowshed has been running smoothly for the past 25 years.