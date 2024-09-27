MP 27 September Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Indore-Ujjain Division; Thunderstorm & Showers In Bhopal

MP 27 September Weather Updates: Alert Of Heavy Rain Issued In Ujjain, Alirajpur, & Ratlam | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be heavy rain in Malwa-Nimar (Indore-Ujjain division) of Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 days. Jabalpur-Gwalior divisions will also get wet. Monsoon may bid farewell in beginning of October.

The Meteorological Department predicted that heavy rain is due to the activity of Cysar and monsoon trough and the system will become weak after two days.

it is predicted that Indore-Ujjain divisions will be drenched on September 28. Apart from this, districts such as Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur, there may be heavy rain in Shivpuri.

Alert of heavy rain

An alert for heavy rain is issued in Ujjain, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Barwani, Guna, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh on Friday.

Current weather condition in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Light rain & thunderstorms

There will be light rain and thundershowers in other districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur while there will be sunshine in Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur.

Dams overflow

Due to rain, the dams and ponds of the state are overflowing again. Many dams and ponds were filled with water on Thursday. This season, 200 out of 250 dams in the state have been overfilled.

There are many dams including Bargi, Banganga, Omkareshwar, Indira Sagar, Tawa, Kaliyasot, Kerava, Bhadbhada, whose gates are opened 6 to 10 times or more in the season.