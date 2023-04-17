MP: 20-year-old nursing student held hostage, raped by two friends in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl, resident of Bhitarwar was allegedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by two friends for last six months in Gwalior. Both the accused are absconding, the Kampu Police said on Monday.

A 20-year-old nursing student of Gwalior's Bhitarwara police station area has complained that she met Raghavendra alias Rahul alias Raghav Rawat in the year 2020. In conversation it was revealed that he is her distant relative. Contact numbers of both of them were exchanged.

Meanwhile, when the girl came to Gwalior to study nursing, Raghavendra started meeting her. In November 2022, Raghavendra took her to his friend Sandeep Rawat's house and allegedly raped her on pretext of marriage.

Later, Raghavendra started coming to her rented room , on which the landlord made her vacate the room. After which, both of them started living in the Kampu area.

After a few days, Raghavendra and his friend Devraj both gangraped the girl. Raghavendra kept her hostage. This continued for some days till she found the chance to escape. She reached the police station and complained about the matter. On which the police have registered a case. Search is on for the accused.