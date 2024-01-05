MP: 2 Injured As Drug-Addict Youths Get Into Fight, Create Chaos At Jabalpur’s Intersection; Visuals Surface

MP: Drug-Addicts Indulge Into Fight At Jabalpur’s Intersection, Leave Each Other’s Heads Bleeding Heavily | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A few drug addicts indulged in a fight on Friday noon, leaving each other heavily bleeding at an intersection under Jabalpur’s Omti police station area. As the incident took place in front of the SP office, the police rushed to the spot and took all the injured to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

According to information, the people indulging in the fight were ragpickers and were under the influence of heavy drug doses. Not only the men, but a woman was also involved in the fight, and all of them sustained serious head injuries.

WATCH | Two Youth Injured After Fight Breaks Out Between Few Drunkards In #Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/QXAbezhBrE — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 5, 2024

“Illegal drugs are available at pharmacies.”

The violent fight gained the attention of many passersby who surrounded the square. When asked, they alleged that “the main reason behind this is the easy availability of drugs at medical shops in Jabalpur.” They also said that various illegal intoxicating tablets and injections are easily available at pharmacies at present.

Where do these drugs come from?

The locals of Jabalpur also said that the addiction to drugs and habit of buying illegal drugs are continuously rising among the rickshaw pullers, ragpickers, and others. But the question is, from where do they buy them?

“Is the police investigation just for namesake or really fulfilling the need of the hour? Police are taking actions against small shopkeepers, but till date the police have not been able to find out the big drug dealers."

The same local people said that due to the lax attitude of the police, intoxicating injections and tablets are being available at many places, including small shops. The police must take action against it immediately.”