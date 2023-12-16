MP: 2 ABVP Students Jailed For Transporting Critical VC In Judge’s Car Without Permit; Student Union Stages Protest (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The members of ABVP— a right wing student organisation gathered in huge number and staged protests against the police in Gwalior after their two peers were arrested in the alleged robbery case, on Saturday.

CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan have also extended assistance to the students, citing their intention aimed at saving someone’s life.

Earlier on Monday night, the Vice Chancellor Professor Ranjit Singh who was travelling from Delhi to Jhansi suffered a heart attack in train. The two students— Himanshu Shrotri and Sukrit Sharma, travelling in the compartment decides to help him. As the train stopped in Gwalior, the duo got down and rushed the VC to the hospital in a judge’s car that was parked outside, without his permission.

The driver present on the vehicle lodged a complaint at Paav police station that the students forcefully snatched the vehicle fled.

The cops registered a cases of robbery against the two and arrested them.

Following this, the students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged several protests at the police station, pleading for justice. When things didn't work out, they reached the SP office and staged a protest at the gate. The session court sought the bail of the students. An application was made but the court rejected the bail petition saying that help cannot be taken by force.

On the other hand, the health of the students deteriorated in the jail. They have been admitted to the ICU of Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior. A bail application has been filed in the High Court to release the students from jail.

The parents of the two jailed students have folded their hands and told the judge that these two children are like your children, if they have committed any mistake then please forgive them.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also taken cognizance of this entire matter. He has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Jabalpur High Court saying that this crime has been committed with the intention of cooperating on humanitarian grounds and saving lives, it is a crime but it can be pardoned.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has also said in this matter that the police should not act hastily, there is a need to avoid imposing serious sections immediately and he will provide full help to the students as their intention behind the act was clean.