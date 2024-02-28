MP: 19-Year-Old Student Drowns In Bainganga River In Balaghat | Image Credit - Freepik

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old student from Amaghat drowned in the Bainganga river at the district headquarters, police said on Tuesday.

When the incident occurred, the student identified as Vaibhav Kanoji and his friends were picnicking on the banks of the river.

According to reports, Kanoji was a student of B Pharmacy of Sardar Patel College in Dogriya.

When he reached the college on Monday, its gates were closed, because he and his five friends reached the college very late.

The guard said he would not open the gate, for they reached there, very late.

He then went to Bainganga along with his friends and they began to take bath.

Vaibhav climbed up a mound and jumped into the water from there, for the water was too deep he was caught between two stones.

His other friends informed the police about the incident. Afterwards the members of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) recovered his body.

Vaibhav was a resident Medhaki Pawari Tola Rampayali and used to go to college daily.

Chief superintendent of police, Anjul Ayank Mishra, said a student had died after drowning in the Bainganga river at Amaghat.

The police handed over the body to Vaibhav’s parents.