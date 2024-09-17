MP: 19-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self After Alleged Rape By Lover’s Friend In State Capital; Three Arrested

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 19-year-old girl who was found dead at her lover’s house in Bag Sewaniya three days ago, had hanged herself to death, the autopsy report stated. The police made another shocking revelation, stating that the woman took the extreme step after her lover’s friend, at whose house the duo had been staying, had allegedly raped her.

According to police, the woman’s lover, the man who raped her and the wife of the rape accused have been taken into custody by the police. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni told Free Press that after the woman’s autopsy report arrived on Monday, it was learnt that she had hanged herself to death.

Following allegations of murder from her kin’s side, the police detained her lover Mayank Parihar and questioned him sternly who said she was raped by his friend a day before she took the extreme step. Parihar told the police that after he had eloped with the girl from Narsinghpur, they had arrived at his friend Harshil Thakur’s house in Bag Sewaniya. Thakur’s is married to Urvashi Thakur.

Four days ago, in Parihar’s absence, Thakur raped the woman. When Parihar returned, the woman narrated the ordeal to him, after which Parihar refused to marry her. Frustrated, the woman hanged herself. The police said they arrested Parihar, Thakur and Thakur’s wife Urvashi.