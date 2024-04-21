MP: 18-Year-Old Charred To Death After Bike Collides With Tree While Performing Stunt In Jabalpur; Horrific Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, an 18-year-old boy, while performing a stunt on a high-speed bike, collided with a tree near the VIP circuit of Bargi Nagar outpost in Jabalpur on Sunday. The bike, after colliding with a tree, burned to ashes along with the boy. The boy died on the spot.

The youth is identified as Yash Tanvesh, a resident of Amanpur under Madan Mahal police station. He was studying in the first year at a private college.

According to the police, after inquiring among the local people, it was found that the young man was riding a bike under pressure. When the bike collided with a tree, the cigarette fell into the dry leaves, causing the bike to catch fire and Yash to lose his life.

Notably, Yash was going to Bargi on a bike with his two friends. All three were riding at high speed while performing stunts near a deserted road in Bargi Nagar. Yash's companions, Ayush Vishwakarma and Navjot Vinodiya, went ahead, while Yash, being behind, drove the bike at high speed, which collided with a tree on the roadside. As soon as the bike collided with the tree, it caught fire, and Yash died on the spot.

When Yash did not arrive for a long time, Ayush and Navjot turned their bikes back to see him. As soon as both teenagers reached near the VIP Circuit House, they saw a crowd of people, and Yash's bike was burning on the roadside.

Local people informed the Bargi Nagar police about the incident. After some time, the police reached the spot and informed the family members of the deceased about the incident.

Yash, Ayush, and Navjot are residents of the same colony.