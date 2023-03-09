e-Paper Get App
WATCH: 15k women visit Gwalior Central Jail to celebrate ‘Bhai Dooj’ with their inmate brothers

Strict security arrangements have been made by the jail administration for the meet.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15000 women visited Gwalior Central Jail to celebrate ‘Bhai Dooj’ with their inmate brothers on Thursday.

Jail administration made special arrangements

Strict security arrangements were made by the jail administration to ensure smooth and trouble-free celebration. There has been an influx of women since morning. 

The women who reached jail had to go through a strict investigation before entering. After thorough investigation, the sisters were allowed entry in the Central Jail, where they met their brothers and greeted them with ‘Tilak’.

Not only women from Gwalior but women from many nearby districts have reached the Central Jail to meet their brothers and relatives. 

Fifteen thousand sisters reached jail

The in-charge of Bahodapur police station, Santosh Kumar, said that the timing for the meeting was set from 8 am to 3pm. Women from across the state visited jail to meet their brothers.

article-image

