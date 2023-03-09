e-Paper Get App
MP Shocking: Gwalior husband chops of wife's nose after she insisted to visit her family on Holi

Meena told police that in 2017 she married Rajesh resident of Shivpuri, but Rajesh used to beat her, so she left him. Then in 2018, she met Pritam in Gwalior, and married him. However, he, too, beat her in inebriated condition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A drunken husband allegedly chopped off his wife's nose after she insisted to go her to mother's place for Holi in Gwalior.

After the incident, neighbors took the injured woman to hospital for the treatment, whereas his drunken husband still absconded.

Ghatigaon Station In-charge Shailendra Singh Gurjar said, “He received a call from villagers that, the husband cut off his wife's nose as she insisted to go her maternal home, leaving woman seriously injured. The police fore immediately reached the spot, where injured woman was admitted to hospital and a case was registered”.

Victim Meena Adivasi resident of Ghatigaon Police Station said, "Her husband Pritam Adivasi would beat her after consuming alcohol. Similarly on Holi, when the wife said she wanted to play holi with her familly, he started beating her and allegedly chopped off her nose with a blade and ran away saying " he will kill her if she went to her maternal home".

article-image

