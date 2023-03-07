e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: A 19-year-old booked for raping brother-sister duo in Gwalior

The 19-year-old youth used to call the duo when his mother went out for work in the afternoon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 

A 19-year-old was booked for allegedly raping two kids— a 5-year-old sister and his 6-year-old brother, in Gwalior.

According to TI Manish Dhakad, the brother-sister duo live with this mother. Their mother works as a maid and would usually take kids with her to work as their father lives in Delhi.

Recently, when the kids were out there playing while their mother was working in, the accused boy—who lives in the neighbourhood, came to them and started talking to them. He lured the kids with chocolates and allegedly molested them. The accused continued to molest them.

The kids’ mother sensed something fishy and interrogated the children. When the duo brother-sister revealed the entire incident, their parents reached University police station. A case was registered against the accused under POSCO and SC ST Act of rape.

Police is searching the accused.

