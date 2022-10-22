MP: 15 killed in bus-truck collision in Rewa

Representaional image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ill-fated bus carrying more than 100 passengers collided with a stranded truck on NH-30 in Rewa district, killing 15 people, said the officials, on Saturday.

According to the primary information, 12 died on the spot while two died in the hospital; one succumbed to the injuries the next morning.

Officials informed that 39 are admitted to the hospital and among them, 24 are injured seriously.

The incident took place in the bordering area of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, on Friday late evening.

Road transport minister Govind Singh Rajput told the media that the bus was coming from Sikandrabad and was heading towards Uttar Pradesh. It was loaded with laborers, mostly from UP and Bihar who were reportedly heading to UP for Dipawali festival.

The bus was coming down on the hill road of the Suhagi area where a truck was stranded due to some technical problem. The bus lost its balance and collided with the stranded truck. The injured have been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Arrangements are being made to send the bodies of the deceased to their native places, said the minister.