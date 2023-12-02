MP: 112 Tables Kept For Vote Counting In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): There will be 112 tables for counting of votes cast in eight constituencies in Sagar district. According to guidelines issued by the Election Commission, 14 tables have been kept for each constituency. District electoral officer Deepak Arya said the votes will be counted in rounds. The counting of votes of Rehli constituency will be done in 22 rounds and those of Banda in 21 rounds. Similarly counting of votes of Khurai will be done in 19 rounds and those of Bina in 17 rounds. Counting of votes in Naryawali will be completed in 20 rounds that of Sagar in 18 rounds, he said. A counting observer, an assistant observer, and a micro observer will be present at the time of counting. For journalists, a yellow tag has been pasted at the entry point of the room. They can see the counting from the gate but cannot enter in it. A media room has been set up for journalists, and information about every round will be provided to them.

Arrangements for counting

The officials put on duty will be allowed to enter the Indira Gandhi Engineering College through the main gate (near Jalsaghar). The timings for entry in the counting centre have been fixed by the district administration. The candidates and their agents will be allowed to enter the engineering college after 6:30am. Before entering the counting centre, they have to show the identity cards issued by the returning officer. The government officers will park their vehicles in the stadium of the engineering. The candidates and their agents will park vehicles outside the counting rooms of Sagar, Nayrawali, Banda, Devri.