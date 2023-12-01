 Bhopal: Gas Victim Unable To Eat, Drink Treated At BMHRC
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old gas victim who was unable to eat and drink due to esophageal cancer has recovered and discharged from Bhopal Memorial Health and Research Centre (BMHRC) where doctors placed a stent in the blocked area of esophagus - from throat to stomach.

Dr Manisha Shrivastava, director-in-charge, BMHRC said, “Patient was suffering from esophageal cancer since last year. Esophagus helps move the food we swallow from the back of the throat to stomach to be digested. Due to cancer, an area of esophagus was blocked and patient was unable to eat and drink. His weight had reduced considerably.” Dr Saransh Jain, visiting consultant, Department of Gastroenterology implanted stent with help of total intravenous anesthesia.

The patient has now started eating properly and has been discharged from the hospital. It is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide. Factors that increase the risk of esophageal cancer include gastroesophageal reflux disease, smoking, obesity, alcohol consumption etc.

Symptoms of esophageal cancer

• Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

• Weight loss

• Chest pain, pressure or burning

• Worsening indigestion or heartburn

• Coughing or hoarseness

• Feeling pain or difficulty in swallowing

• Vomiting

