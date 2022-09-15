MP: 100 sheep run over by train, police arrest one shepherd

Sheep crushed to death by Pathankot express in Narmadapuram |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 sheep were run over by Pathankot Express-Dadar train at Powarkheda station, which falls between Hoshangabad and Itarsi station, Railway Police Force (RPF) said on Wednesday. The railway traffic was halted for some time.

According to police, a herd of sheep suddenly arrived on the railway tracks, on witnessing which, the driver applied brakes immediately. However, despite the driver's efforts, the train mowed down more than 100 sheep, crushing them to death, after which RPF reached the spot.

During the investigations, the RPF team arrested a shepherd hailing from Rajasthan, who reportedly left the sheep on the tracks. Owing to accident, the train reached Itarsi station 55 minutes late.

Manager of Itarsi railway station, DS Chouhan, while talking to the media, said that the RPF team took cognisance and reached the spot. He added that the operation of the trains was resumed after removing dead sheep from the tracks.

Read Also Bhopal: Indian Oil to give Rs 50 crore for cheetah reintroduction project